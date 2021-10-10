Fans name Diana Taurasi greatest WNBA player ever

1) It’s been quite the week for Diana Taurasi. The 39-year-old guard and all-time leading WNBA scorer – nicknamed ‘White Mamba’ by the late Kobe Bryant – helped Phoenix Mercury to the WNBA finals last week, chartered a private plane on Friday night so she could get back to Arizona from Las Vegas for the birth of her second child at 4.24am on Saturday, before rounding off the weekend with Game 1 of the WNBA finals against Chicago Sky on Sunday. Taurasi scored 17 points and was unable to lead Mercury to the win, but impressed her teammates by seamlessly switching into Spanish in the post-game press conference. A character on and off the court, here are some of her funniest moments and some of her best bits going into Game 2 on Thursday.

