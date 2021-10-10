CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Fans name Diana Taurasi greatest WNBA player ever

By Field Level Media
Clayton News Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi has been selected by fans as the WNBA's greatest player of all time. The league conducted the "Vote for the GOAT" balloting as part of its 25th anniversary celebration. Sue Bird, Maya Moore, Candace Parker and Cynthia Cooper rounded out the top five in voting.

www.news-daily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi flies home in time for birth of daughter

PHOENIX -- Diana Taurasi made it back home in time to see her wife Penny Taylor give birth to a baby girl -- the couple's second child. Taurasi flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas immediately after helping the Mercury beat the Las Vegas Aces in Game 5 of their semifinal series. She had 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter of the 87-84 win on Friday night.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Washington Post

Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Candace Parker bring star power to WNBA Finals

The 25th anniversary season of the WNBA sprints toward the finish line this week with a cast that includes some of the biggest stars in women’s basketball. The Phoenix Mercury — with Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith — advanced to the WNBA Finals with a thrilling 87-84 win over the Las Vegas Aces on Friday night in a decisive Game 5. It will host Chicago — featuring Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Kahleah Copper — after the Sky disposed of the top-seeded Connecticut Sun, 3-1.
BASKETBALL
Sportsnet.ca

Led by Diana Taurasi's timeless brilliance, Mercury book Finals ticket

When Diana Taurasi started a slew of “One more year!” chants for Sue Bird after the Phoenix Mercury defeated the Seattle Storm in the second round of the WNBA playoffs, many wondered whether or not Taurasi may call it quits after the season too. She had already said that the...
NBA
teamusa.org

Between Playoff Games Diana Taurasi, Wife Penny, Welcome Baby Girl

Diana Taurasi reacts during the women's basketball final during the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Aug. 8, 2021 in Tokyo. After dropping in 24 points in a decisive win Friday in the WNBA playoffs, Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi had a message for wife Penny Taylor during the postgame interview.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Moore
Person
Diana Taurasi
Person
Candace Parker
Person
Cathy Engelbert
Person
Penny Taylor
Person
Sue Bird
12news.com

Mercury guard Diana Taurasi frustrated by WNBA travel rules

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi says she's frustrated by the lack of financial help from the WNBA for covering her team's travel expenses. In an interview with ESPN this week, Taurasi vented about having to use her personal funds to charter a private plane from Las Vegas to Phoenix in order to see her wife Penny Taylor give birth to the couple's second child Saturday morning.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Mercury#The Las Vegas Aces#The Chicago Sky#Uconn#Wnba Draft
hawaiitelegraph.com

With baby born, Diana Taurasi won't miss WNBA finals opener

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi became a mother for the second time early Saturday and now won't need to miss any games of the upcoming WNBA finals for the baby's birth. Taurasi's wife, former WNBA player Penny Taylor, gave birth to a girl at 4:24 a.m. local time on Saturday, the team announced. The couple, married since May 2017, already share 3-year-old son, Leo.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Papua New Guinea’s journey, Diana Taurasi and a delighted deer

1) It’s been quite the week for Diana Taurasi. The 39-year-old guard and all-time leading WNBA scorer – nicknamed ‘White Mamba’ by the late Kobe Bryant – helped Phoenix Mercury to the WNBA finals last week, chartered a private plane on Friday night so she could get back to Arizona from Las Vegas for the birth of her second child at 4.24am on Saturday, before rounding off the weekend with Game 1 of the WNBA finals against Chicago Sky on Sunday. Taurasi scored 17 points and was unable to lead Mercury to the win, but impressed her teammates by seamlessly switching into Spanish in the post-game press conference. A character on and off the court, here are some of her funniest moments and some of her best bits going into Game 2 on Thursday.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy