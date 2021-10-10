Far Cry 6: How to Complete the High Supply Treasure Hunt

If you want to know how to get the Far Cry 6 Wingsuit, you've got the right idea. The gliding wings have been a feature of the franchise for several games now, enabling the players to gain a limited flight power when falling from a significant height. Used correctly, the Wingsuit can allow players to navigate across Far Cry 6 and Yara at great speed, evading enemies or just travelling faster than any other vehicle, going over obstacles rather than across/around them. That's why we'll show you where to find and unlock the wingsuit as early as possible in our guide below.

