Far Cry 6: How to Complete the High Supply Treasure Hunt
Far Cry 6 is now available, with players from all over the world jumping into the beautiful world of Yara. As either a male or female Dani Rojas, you work with the Libertad resistance group to spark a revolution for Yara and take out its evil dictator, Anton Castillo. As you’re progressing through, you may work on secrets such as the High Supply Treasure Hunt. If you’re having trouble completing this, I’m here to help. In this guide, I tell you how to complete the High Supply Treasure Hunt in Far Cry 6, along with a few tips for parts that some players are getting stuck on.thenerdstash.com
