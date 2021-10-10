CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Far Cry 6: How to Complete the High Supply Treasure Hunt

By Shawn Robinson
thenerdstash.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar Cry 6 is now available, with players from all over the world jumping into the beautiful world of Yara. As either a male or female Dani Rojas, you work with the Libertad resistance group to spark a revolution for Yara and take out its evil dictator, Anton Castillo. As you’re progressing through, you may work on secrets such as the High Supply Treasure Hunt. If you’re having trouble completing this, I’m here to help. In this guide, I tell you how to complete the High Supply Treasure Hunt in Far Cry 6, along with a few tips for parts that some players are getting stuck on.

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

How to Play Far Cry 6 Early

Those with early access to Far Cry 6 all appear to be members of the press, content creators, or streamers, granted early access to prepare content, such as reviews or guides, for Far Cry 6. It seems those with early access are able to stream an early portion of Far...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6: How to Get Depleted Uranium

The Far Cry series has always featured light progression mechanics, and the latest game in the series is no exception. In addition to upgrading Dani Rojas’s abilities throughout your adventure, you’ll also be purchasing new weapons and weapon upgrades. In some cases, the latter requires a special resource scattered around the open world. Here’s how to get Depleted Uranium in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6: How to Heal Your Health

In Far Cry 6, you’ll be going up against Anton Castillo’s violent dictatorship. This means going toe-to-toe with a seemingly endless number of soldiers that are at his disposal. Dani is probably going to get hurt often, so it’s important to know how to regain your health as you explore Yara. Here’s how to heal your health in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6: How to Upgrade Vehicles

In Far Cry 6, you’ll rely pretty heavily on vehicles to help get protagonist Dani Rojas around Yara to plant the seeds of revolution. And while it’s all well and good to just use regular cars to get you from point A to B, you’re definitely going to want to upgrade your ride along the way. Here is everything you need to know about how to upgrade vehicles Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasure Hunt#Libertad#Xbox One#Google Stadia
culturedvultures.com

Far Cry 6: How To Get The Parachute

The parachute has been a staple of the Far Cry series for many years and it makes a return in Far Cry 6, though it isn’t immediately available. The parachute becomes unlocked in Far Cry 6 after you start the Du or Die mission on Isla Santuario and speak to Raiza for the first time. This should take roughly 45 minutes to 1 hour of gameplay, though your time will vary.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Far Cry 6: How To Fish

Fishing is one of many side activities in Far Cry 6 that’s bound to just soak up a bunch of your time. Fishing is first unlocked after completing the Fuel the Revolution mission given by Benito Menguez on Isla Santuario, which will give you the Fishing Rod as a reward. It should take you about two hours or so to reach the point where you unlock it, unless you rush through the missions.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6: How to Fast Travel

Far Cry 6 is an open-world game with a massive map that can’t exactly be traversed quickly or efficiently if your goal is to reach a point that’s far from your starting location. That’s why it’s essential to know how to warp from place to place while exploring Yara. Here’s how to fast travel in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Far Cry 6: how to get Gunpowder

Confused about how to get Gunpowder in Far Cry 6? Gunpowder is a fairly sparse but very important resource in Ubisoft's colossal open-world FPS title, as it is a required component for upgrading your weapons arsenal throughout the game. There are only a few ways you can get your hands on Gunpowder in Far Cry 6, so follow the tips below to learn how to amass a healthy stockpile of Gunpowder while you play.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
Google
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6: How to Change Amigo

Similar to the Guns for Hire and Fangs for Hire system in previous games, Far Cry 6’s Amigo system is a companion feature that will give you an extra set of hands when fighting enemies. Depending on the situation, some of your companions will be better suited than others, meaning you’ll want to swap them out accordingly. Here is everything you need to know about how to change Amigo in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

How to unlock the ‘Far Cry 6’ secret ending

Like many of its predecessors, Far Cry 6 includes an optional secret ending that abruptly ends your time on Yara. It’s not immediately obvious, so listen up – here’s how you unlock the secret ending in Far Cry 6. Please note – there are some minor spoilers for the start of the game in this article.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Far Cry 6: How to Get Chorizo the Dog

Chorizo is one of the many Amigos that you can recruit in Far Cry 6, and he’s an incredibly useful ally despite his adorable appearance. He’s a small little dog that needs a wheelchair to get around, but that doesn’t mean he can’t participate in the revolution. Chorizo is a stealth Amigo, making him a perfect fit for players who like to do things quietly with a bow. He can distract enemies and sniff out materials and resources for you as well, giving him utility even outside of combat. Here’s how to find.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Where to Find Supply Drops in Far Cry 6

Here's where to find all 20 Supply Drops in Far Cry 6. Far Cry 6 is finally here, and players are getting stuck into everything the game has to offer. Set on the Caribbean island of Yara, players control guerilla fighter Dani Rojas as they seek to topple the fascist regime led by "El Presidente" Antón Castillo.
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Far Cry 6 Guide – Crocodile Tears Treasure Hunt

Game company Ubisoft has recently released the latest entry to the Far Cry series, Far Cry 6 and everyone is already enjoying its interesting story and awesome gameplay. There are tons to do in this game and one of them is to hunt for treasure that will reward you with lots of goodies. In this guide, you will learn how to complete the Far Cry 6 Crocodile Tears Treasure Hunt and where to find Luis’ Stash.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Far Cry 6: How to Use The WorkBench

Far Cry 6’s workbench is arguably the most important component in the new game. The workbench is the go-to for building new weapons, modifying old ones, and creating different types of ammo for use across all of your weapons. Workbenches are scattered across Yara and learning how to master them is key to doing well in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to get the Far Cry 6 Wingsuit

If you want to know how to get the Far Cry 6 Wingsuit, you've got the right idea. The gliding wings have been a feature of the franchise for several games now, enabling the players to gain a limited flight power when falling from a significant height. Used correctly, the Wingsuit can allow players to navigate across Far Cry 6 and Yara at great speed, evading enemies or just travelling faster than any other vehicle, going over obstacles rather than across/around them. That's why we'll show you where to find and unlock the wingsuit as early as possible in our guide below.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6: How To Unlock Chicharron as an Amigo

Ubisoft has released another entry in its open-world shooter franchise, and Far Cry 6 is getting plenty of praise from critics. A revolution is at hand, but you are surely not fighting this war alone. You can count on not just your fellow guerrillas, but also trusty Amigos. One of those just so happens to be the hardcore punk rooster known as Chicharron. If you are wondering just how to unlock Chicharron as an Amigo in Far Cry 6, you are in the right spot!
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Far Cry 6: How To Change Difficulty

Far Cry 6 offers plenty of freedom in how you tackle its massive open world and encounters, but not everyone wants the same kind of challenge. Luckily, you can easily change difficulty in Far Cry 6. To change difficulty, go to System > Options > Gameplay and then change Game...
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Far Cry 6: How to Use Supremo Weapon

Far Cry 6 provides players with tons of ways to take down any and all enemies on the path of revolution. Supremo weapons are one of the new tools available in Dani’s quest to liberate Yara. If you’re trying to figure out how to use them, we can help. Here’s how to use Supremo weapons in Far Cry 6.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy