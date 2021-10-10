CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Dotson double-dips again in victory lane at Bud Nationals

By MIKE GRIFFITH FOR THE CALIFORNIAN
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn't as dominating a performance as two years ago, but it came close. Bakersfield’s Ethan Dotson capped the two-day 35th Budweiser Nationals at Bakersfield Speedway with impressive wins on Saturday night in both the IMCA Modified and Sport Mod divisions. Dotson ran second in the Modified race on Friday night and placed third in the Sports Mod feature. That performance netted him a cool $4,500 for the weekend.

www.bakersfield.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
City
Watsonville, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Johnson
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy