Dotson double-dips again in victory lane at Bud Nationals

It wasn't as dominating a performance as two years ago, but it came close. Bakersfield’s Ethan Dotson capped the two-day 35th Budweiser Nationals at Bakersfield Speedway with impressive wins on Saturday night in both the IMCA Modified and Sport Mod divisions. Dotson ran second in the Modified race on Friday night and placed third in the Sports Mod feature. That performance netted him a cool $4,500 for the weekend.