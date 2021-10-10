CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air district issues air quality high-wind advisory

By The Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield Californian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is alerting residents that strong northwesterly winds expected late Sunday night could cause blowing dust and elevated PM10 concentrations through Tuesday night. People in affected areas are advised to stay inside with windows and doors closed to avoid exposure to blowing dust.

www.bakersfield.com

