Business activity in the Inland Empire has continued to recover from the pandemic along a steady upward trajectory, outperforming growth in U.S. GDP in the latest numbers. According to the new Inland Empire Business Activity Index released today by the UCR School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development, in the second quarter of 2021, business activity in the region expanded by 8%, outpacing a 6.6% growth rate in U.S. GDP and topping its own 7% growth from the first quarter.

