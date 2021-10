ONA — Olivia Charles scored two goals and assisted on one to lead Cabell Midland to a 4-0 victory over Ripley in girls high school soccer on Saturday. Layla McFann scored the winning goal off a Charles assist, then Emma Shields found the net off a pass from Cailyn Lowe as the Knights took a 2-0 lead into halftime. Charles scored unassisted, then again off an assist from Shields to set the score.