Save on tons of fall clothing at this Eddie Bauer sale

As we've written a LOT of shopping guides to date, we can only imagine how overwhelming it might be to try and parse through all of that #content for a one-and-done seasonal fashion query. So, in an effort to make your autumn add-to-cart journey more seamless, we tapped our anonymously sourced shopping data to craft a guide to the best fall clothes for women — according to you, R29 readers. Below, discover this all-encompassing style lineup that's conveniently outfitted with crosslinks to our most popular fall fashion stories and the top-bought products from each; covering every category from the best fall dresses to the best fall jackets and the best fall sweaters to the best fall shoes. If you're not swooning over what you see, or if styles are sold out in your size, then check back with us in the upcoming weeks as this fall fashion roster is refreshed with newer best-selling styles. Go ahead and journey down our virtual skyscraper of the best fall clothes for women below — you're in store for easy layers, luxurious cashmere knits, chunky loafers, perfect pairs of denim, and more.

YOGA ・ 9 DAYS AGO