Giants’ seagull deterrent of choice was on full display Saturday

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNBR's Twitter account caught the seagulls descending on Oracle Park during the post-game along with a familiar tune for anyone who's ever stuck around after a game: DJ Casper, AKA Mr. C The Slide Man's anthem, "The Cha Cha Slide." "We use the audio prompts (to deter the seagulls)," Alfonso Felder, the Giants vice president of administration, told SFGATE in 2019. "These prompts, combined with crowd noise, can be effective in dispersing the seagulls in moments when they become highly visible."

