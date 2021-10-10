Giants’ seagull deterrent of choice was on full display Saturday

Of course it has come down to this: L.A. versus S.F. It almost had to, after a season of sticking right in step, right down to the final day. “For me it kind of felt like this was how it was going end up anyway,” Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski said. “I felt like I didn’t even have to watch the (wild-card) game to figure out who we were going to play. It just felt like that was going to be the matchup.”

