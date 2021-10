Fall is a great time to control many noxious and winter annual weeds. With a relatively early, dry harvest this year, we have a timely window to get some spraying done. If weeds were sprayed or clipped — set back in some way — previously this summer and have significant regrowth on them at this time, now is an excellent time to spray to achieve a good kill. If controlled earlier in the season, but plant regrowth is minimal or the plant is drying up, spraying may or may not be effective.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO