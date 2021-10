TOWSON, Md. – Elon University volleyball won its fifth match in a row with a 3-1 victory at Towson on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 2 at SECU Arena. "This was a great win today against a very good Towson team," said head coach Mary Tendler. "Our entire team has been working hard in practice and it definitely shows on match day. We look forward to another challenge on the road tomorrow."

ELON, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO