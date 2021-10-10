CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban will be judged on deeds, says U.S., after ‘candid and professional’ talks

wsau.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States said on Sunday that talks in the first face-to-face meeting between senior U.S. and Taliban officials since the hardline group retook power in Afghanistan in August were “candid and professional”. But the U.S. side reiterated that the Taliban would be judged on its actions,...

KOLR10 News

US vows to pay relatives of Afghans killed in drone strike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Defense Department said Friday that it is committed to offering condolence payments to relatives of the 10 people who were killed in an errant U.S. drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, in August. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the Defense Department was also working with the State […]
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Russia says Taliban confirms it will join Moscow talks next week

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Representatives of the Taliban have confirmed they will take part in talks on Afghanistan in Moscow next week, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan said on Friday. The official, Zamir Kabulov, said in comments published by Russian news agencies that the Taliban had confirmed their attendance...
Fox News

Biden admin plans to exempt some Taliban-era Afghan civil servants from US terror-related entry restrictions

EXCLUSIVE: The Biden administration is planning to allow some Afghan civil servants who were employed by the 1996-2001 Taliban government to be exempt from terror-related bans on entering the United States, according to a draft document obtained by Fox News. The administration continues to bring in tens of thousands of Afghans as part of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
AFP

Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

Afghanistan's new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure them through sanctions will undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that "weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in (the) security sector and economic migration from the country", according to a statement published late Tuesday. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate governed under the movement's hardline interpretation of religious law. But efforts to stabilise the country, still facing attacks from the Taliban's rival, the extremist group the Islamic State-Khorasan, have been undermined by international sanctions: banks are running out of cash and civil servants are going unpaid.
Gephardt Daily

U.S. names new Afghan relocation coordinator amid Taliban talks

Oct. 13 (UPI) — The U.S. State Department on Tuesday appointed a new coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts as the United States continues to hold meetings with the Taliban following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will take on the role of coordinator for Afghan relocation efforts, succeeding...
Reuters

U.S., Taliban had 'productive' talks on humanitarian aid - State Department

WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The United States and the Taliban had "productive discussions" on the issue of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan during meetings in Qatar over the weekend, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, describing the talks as "largely positive." Officials discussed humanitarian access during the two...
New York Post

Taliban: US will send humanitarian aid after Doha talks ‘went well’

The US is sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the Taliban announced Sunday, after talks with American officials in Doha, Qatar, “went well.”. Over the weekend, the militant group and the US held their first direct talks since the complete US troop withdrawal and initial evacuation efforts of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan in August.
Gephardt Daily

Taliban: U.S. agreed in first diplomatic talks to provide Afghans with aid

Oct. 11 (UPI) — The United States and the Taliban held talks over the weekend, the first since the completion of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, with the militant organization stating late Sunday that Washington has agreed to provide Afghans with aid. The Taliban’s foreign ministry said in a...
albuquerquenews.net

US will provide aid but not recognition, say Taliban after Doha talks

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 11 (ANI): The United States would not be formally recognising the Taliban, but would be providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, announced Taliban following talks in Qatar, reported international media. The Doha talks were the first face-to-face meetings between senior representatives of the Taliban and a US delegation...
Washington Post

U.S. holds first direct talks with Taliban since withdrawal

A high-level U.S. delegation, headed by the deputy director of the CIA, held the Biden administration’s first direct talks since the military withdrawal with senior Taliban officials Saturday in Doha, Qatar, according to United States and Taliban officials. The talks, expected to continue Sunday, focused on safe passage out of...
wsau.com

U.S. Senator Manchin promises to block mining royalty plan

(Reuters) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has promised to block a proposed royalty for minerals extracted on federal land from advancing in the U.S. Senate’s version of the hotly debated reconciliation package, a senate staffer said on Thursday. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat and chair of the Senator’s Energy and...
