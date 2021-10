President Joe Biden announced Friday his intent to nominate former U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., as U.S. ambassador to the Vatican. If confirmed by the Senate, Donnelly will become the first Hoosier to represent the United States at the tiny country located inside the city of Rome, Italy, that's home to — and directly governed by — the pope, on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church, also known as the Holy See.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO