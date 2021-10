FLORENCE, S.C. -- The monthly car show at Mike Reichenbach Ford on Coit Street in Florence Saturday was presented by the East Carolina Ford Mustang Club and featured about 50 cars, new and old, on display along with trophies to be won and burgers to be enjoyed. The car show allowed for enthusiasts to see each other’s cars as well as socialize with people who, like themselves, love their rides.

