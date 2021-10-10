Life seven months in

We're not machines; we're human. That means we won't always do the rational thing. Here are seven examples, including how we might be more rational ... if we decide to be. Everyone knows that procrastination damages our work life as well as our personal life. Yet many people tend to stall until it’s too late for anything but a rush job, often a poorly done one. Or they delay so long that they end up not doing the task at all. And what do they get in return for that moment of relief when “deciding” to do it “later?" Longer-lasting guilt and a sword hanging over their heads.

YOUTUBE ・ 13 DAYS AGO