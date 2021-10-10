The necessity of our knocking
In the letter to the church of Laodicea, we read, "Behold I stand at the door and knock." The image is there employed to set forth the tenderness and patience of the exalted Christ, who condescends to sue for entrance into every human heart, and comes in with His hands full of blessing. As time goes on in the lives of the Christian, we have halted communication with God. Could it be that we have received what we asked for? Could it be an attitude of resignation and apathy? Could it be laziness? Whatever our reasoning is of refusing to pray, we are encouraged to pray without ceasing.
