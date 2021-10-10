CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

The necessity of our knocking

mysoutex.com
 7 days ago

In the letter to the church of Laodicea, we read, “Behold I stand at the door and knock.” The image is there employed to set forth the tenderness and patience of the exalted Christ, who condescends to sue for entrance into every human heart, and comes in with His hands full of blessing. As time goes on in the lives of the Christian, we have halted communication with God. Could it be that we have received what we asked for? Could it be an attitude of resignation and apathy? Could it be laziness? Whatever our reasoning is of refusing to pray, we are encouraged to pray without ceasing.

www.mysoutex.com

Comments / 0

Related
ModestoView

ZenView: Necessity

“Is it necessary ?” – I think this is a really good question that I can apply to anything I think or do all day long! It is amazing when you find out that a lot of what we think or worry about, do or buy isn’t really necessary. So much of what we do or say is out of habit. Often we don’t even have a clue why we do what we do. We live in challenging times, to say the least, new developments of any kind are unfolding in all areas of our lives. Some of us had to make sacrifices in our routine activities, change jobs, figure out new livelihoods and budgets.
MODESTO, CA
hernandosun.com

Notes from the Museums: Knock Softly

The front doors of the May-Stringer Museum in Brooksville are hung with black wreaths at this time. It is a custom from the Victorian era when someone in the house has died. Board of Director member Gary Spurlock recently passed away and we honor him with this old tradition. The wreaths were often made of black crape and tied with white ribbons.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
mysoutex.com

Giving multiplied with Operation Christmas Child

Some organizations in the area are getting a jump start on the holiday season. Beeville churches Kingsway and New Life are collecting supplies and goodies for children in need through Samaritan’s Purse’s annual ministry Operation Christmas Child. Participants transform empty shoeboxes into gifts of hope by filling them with fun...
BEEVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian
Wbaltv.com

'He was a great man': Family mourns father, husband who died of COVID-19

A Cherry Hill family is in mourning after their husband and father died from COVID-19 Sunday. Christine Summers said she believes her son caught the disease at school and passed it on to their family. She said she wishes there was a better virtual learning option so other families don't have to go through this.
BALTIMORE, MD
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
UC Daily Campus

The Necessity of Love to Environmental Justice

Often, in trying to “win over” members of the public, environmental justice activists must consider the most effective frameworks for education and thus recruitment to their movements. The climate crisis, the sixth mass extinction and many feedback loops of ecological damage all fundamentally threaten human civilization, and it is debated how to educate these issues in such a way that encourages folks to take action. Activists debate framing the situation either in terms of what is to be lost or what may be gained: the risk or the benefit which inaction or action on environmental issues respectively lend to a member of the public.
ENVIRONMENT
phelpscountyfocus.com

G.R.A.C.E. provides kids with basic necessities

A pair of shoes, a pair of pants or some socks could mean the world to someone in high school or any school student. The Rolla based nonprofit organization G.R.A.C.E., which stands for Greater Rolla Area Charitable Enterprise, works with community resources to evaluate emergency needs of individuals and families in Phelps County.
ROLLA, MO
goodmenproject.com

When Death Comes Knocking

We’re all going to die! But no, really. We are. Like most people in middle age, especially after a global event that has forced us to watch and mourn as millions of people die fairly suddenly, the presence of death has become harder to ignore. Perhaps younger and more carefree people (are there any of those anymore?) may be able to file that inevitability into the backs of their brains, but it has been at the forefront of mine for years, and I’m sure I’m not alone. As someone who is apt to bring up the subject, I’ve found that most people still don’t want to think about it, which, of course, makes at once very much sense and absolutely no sense. Ignoring it won’t prevent it, and may actually expedite it if it impedes someone from taking proper precautions and seeking preventive care. But I get it; it’s scary. I am terrified. The simple fact is though that denial is really making this thing more difficult for those left behind.
HEALTH
CBS Philly

Religious Leaders Putting Faith Into Action To Stop Gun Violence In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Religious leaders say you are part of the solution. They are calling for new action to prevent gun violence in Philadelphia. On Saturday, they shared with Eyewitness News their plan to help end the suffering in the city. Religious leaders are putting their faith into action to stop the bloodshed. One group says their focus is getting guns off the street. It was a mass of a different kind as the names of Tyrone Freeman Jones along with dozens of others lined the alter at a memorial to Philadelphians murdered by illegal guns. “The T-shirts represent the names of those who...
The Independent

David Amess’ death reminds us that MPs aren’t always seen as human beings

I cannot think straight. I cannot understand how this could happen again and yet, I have expected it to. When MPs talk about attacks against us it is always a matter of when, not if.David Amess was a man who smiled all the time, a figure of great warmth in his seemingly fruitless campaign to get Southend-on-Sea a city status. My god, did he love the place. He was a proper, decent constituency MP whose people and place were on his mind all the time. He was a public servant, a front line worker and a champion for his town,...
U.K.
CBS Baltimore

‘His Name Is Never Going To Be Forgotten’: Loved Ones Gather To Remember Elijah Gorham

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friends and family members came together to honor Elijah Gorham, a senior and football star at Mervo High School. “I’m just overwhelmed with joy. To see the people come out to see my son meant so much,” said his father James Gorham Jr. Candles spelled out his name and the phrase “7 strong” to honor his jersey number, a number his mom says he wore proudly. “The football was his life. He loved it,” said mom Shantres Shaw. “He was dedicated to football. He was dedicated to family. He was dedicated to work,” his father said. Gorham suffered a brain injury back...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy