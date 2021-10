Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:21 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12, North CR 700W, south of West CR 100N, Atwood. Driver: Cassandra K. Secor, 32, West Old Road 30, Warsaw. Secor was traveling southbound on CR 700W, Atwood, and was unable to see a tree that had fallen across the roadway because of oncoming headlights. Her vehicle hit the tree. Secor was taken by ambulance to the Kosciusko Community Hospital for pain in her left arm and toe. Damage up to $10,000.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO