Steelers And Local Authorities Investigating Spreading Of Ashes At Heinz Field

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following the Steelers’ victory over Denver, Heinz Field crews and first responders found themselves dealing with an unusual situation.

Crews say someone spread a relative’s ashes partially in the stands and on the edge of the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lj74N_0cNEIR0700

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The Steelers have said they are aware of the issue and do not condone it.

They are also working with local authorities to learn more.

In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, ashes are not permitted to be spread anywhere without the property owner’s permission.

Comments / 35

rao068
4d ago

From the looks of their performance so far this year, maybe it is time to burn a few contracts and turn them into ashes…

Reply(12)
12
Argo
4d ago

maybe it's the ashes of that time they were considered a team to beat...now when they play at heinz feild they playing ketchup.

Reply(3)
6
Greyton
4d ago

please, the poor guys last request, bad enough he was a Steelers fan.

Reply(1)
15
