Steelers And Local Authorities Investigating Spreading Of Ashes At Heinz Field

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Following the Steelers’ victory over Denver, Heinz Field crews and first responders found themselves dealing with an unusual situation.

Crews say someone spread a relative’s ashes partially in the stands and on the edge of the field.

The Steelers have said they are aware of the issue and do not condone it.

They are also working with local authorities to learn more.

In the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, ashes are not permitted to be spread anywhere without the property owner’s permission.