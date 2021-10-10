CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Parents Call For Action At School Safety Rally In Manhattan

By CBSNewYork Team
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — School safety was the focus of a rally in City Hall Park on Sunday, following an increase in teen violence in schools and in the streets.

“We are living a nightmare because we do not know if our kids will return from school. We do not know if our kids will return home from the playground,” parent Eve Hendricks said.

String Of Violence On NYC School Campuses, Dramatic Drop In Safety Officers Has Parents Concerned For Students' Wellbeing

Parents want more action, after a string of recent weapons arrests and violent incidents in or near schools.

The head of the school safety agents union has criticized the city for a lack of funds to hire more agents.

Following a stabbing at a high school in the Bronx last week, the Department of Education called in police officers to work along school safety agents.

