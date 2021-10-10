CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football Top 20 for Oct. 10: Another Top-5 upset gives public team highest ‘21 ranking

By Andrew Koob, nj.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a New Jersey football world where the Non-Publics rule, the public programs are getting their time in the limelight. With yet another Top 5 defeat—St. Joseph (Mont.) was able to hand then-No. 4 St. Peter’s Prep its second consecutive loss—one public program in Rumson-Fair Haven is continuing its rise. After the latest shift, Rumson-Fair Haven has captured the highest ranking for a public team at this point in the 2021 season, beating out fellow Shore program Wall which started the season at No. 6.

