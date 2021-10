As seen across the nation, school boards are becoming the conservative battlegrounds in the fight for freedom. Protests from students and taxpayers have erupted in the wake of mask mandates, critical race theory, impending shutdowns and ever-increasing taxes. Parents are starting to question if these public schools are serving the community best. More importantly, constituents are beginning to wonder what exactly their board of education does.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO