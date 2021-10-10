Letter to the Editor: Time to start asking around about venture capital investments

The Chamber is at it again. The Chamber of Commerce is entitled to an opinion (Coconino Voices, 10/6). But it is not entitled to its own facts. The piece, which is a word-for-word reprint of a disinformation piece circulating throughout the country with a local Chamber leader’s name slapped on, touts Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, the GOP’s boogie men of the left, as sponsors of tax bills allegedly targeting “small business” by raising the tax rate on carried interest.