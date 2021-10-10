CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Non-Farm Payroll figures disappoint, AUD/USD closes above 73 US cents

Cover picture for the articleAUD - Australian Dollar. The Australian dollar closed above 73 US cents on Friday as the domestic economy goes into renewed hope ahead of today’s reopening of NSW. With the easing of restrictions and businesses set to reopen, it has been estimated that the latest COVID-19 lockdown cost the NSW economy at least $16 billion.

