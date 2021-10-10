CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, NJ

Cedar Grove, Belleville, North Caldwell residents win EC Golf Tournament

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVILLE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., second from left, congratulates the winners of the 2021 Essex County Golf Tournament, from left, Cedar Grove resident Andrew Evangelista, Belleville resident William Cannon and North Caldwell resident Joseph Freda. Evangelista won the Seniors Division with a score of 235; Cannon won the Amateur Division with a score of 216; and Freda won the Super Senior Division with a score of 229. The championship round was played Saturday, Oct. 2, at the newly renovated Hendricks Field Golf Course in Belleville; the first two rounds were played in September at Weequahic Golf Course in Newark and Francis Byrne Golf Course in West Orange.

