Today is the last day without regular season NHL hockey for a long time and even though it’s been a shorter offseason, it seems like forever since the Tampa Bay Lightning finished-off the Montreal Canadiens for the 2021 Stanley Cup. After the offseason the Blackhawks have had, both on and off the ice, the regular season getting underway is a breath of fresh, autumn air as the expectations for the organization have gone much, much higher since the end of last season.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO