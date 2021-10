The game was not nearly as close as the score, and the score wasn’t close. The Demopolis Tigers scored 27 points in the first quarter against the Jemison Panthers and another 19 in the second quarter en route to a 59-7 victory. The Tigers also put together another balanced attack that chewed up 700 yards of total offense, while giving up only 19 total yards to the Panthers. If not for a 43-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, the Tigers would have held the Panthers to negative yardage.

DEMOPOLIS, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO