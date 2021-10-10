CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles' Stock Market Report: Dawg Mentality Perseveres

By John McMullen
 6 days ago
CHARLOTTE - Down 15-3 and looking woefully ineffectual offensively, the Eagles roared back with 18 of the final 21 points in the game to win a 21-18 decision at Bank of America Stadium.

It was hardly an aesthetic game but Jonathan Gannon’s much-maligned defense kept Philadelphia in the game (2-3) until the big plays came in the form of a 53-yard hookup between Jalen Hurts and Quez Watkins and a few nice keeper runs on RPOs by Hurts.

It was the three sacks and three interceptions from the defense that tortured Sam Darnold into a terrible performance. The Panthers QB completed just 21 of 37 passes for 177 yards and a dismal 44.5 passer rating.

THE BULLS

The Eagles’ defense - The Chicken Littles in Philadelphia were warned that the Kansas City offense is different. For that matter so is Dallas, consecutive weeks that skewed the perception of what Gannon is doing.

The Panthers’ pedestrian offense was the market correction Philadelphia needed and was held to 267 total yards while Philadelphia generated three sacks, eight QB hurries, six tackles for loss, and three interceptions, two by Darius Slay.

When Darnold did make throws it was under duress and while the run defense is never going to be great with this linebacking group it was better.

The tweaks made were more T.J. Edwards and Davion Taylor in run-stopping situations, more traveling by Slay, and some added aggression with the blitz but that had more to do with the opposing QB not being Patrick Mahomes or Dak Prescott.

"Great job of just the dawg mentality of our defensive players and our defensive staff," Head coach Nick Sirianni said. "They played a great game. We had three turnovers and (three sacks), all on third down. They just came together and played a great game. It is. That’s what this league is about.

"You’re not going to play your best game every week. It’s about starting again, and starting again, and starting again. That’s dawg mentality. That’s going to be the same message this week."

Darius Slay and Fletcher Cox - A lot was made when the Eagles’ star defenders at least intimated that their use in certain schemes was curious. Both answered in a big way with Slay’s first INT being one of his best as he bated Darnold and fell off into coverage before making a leaping pick. Cox, meanwhile, recorded his first sack of the season and protection is still being slid to his side, enabling Javon Hargrave to do some impressive things.

Jalen Hurts’ Heart: Hurts didn’t play that well, but he kept his head down and pushed forward ultimately making enough plays to win the football game. Hurts success is not conventional but the only stat that really matters in the NFL is wins and losses.

"I always say never get too high, never get too low," he said. "Whether it’s good, whether it’s bad, you have a Dawg Mentality and you flush it out, leave it and move on. It’s all adversity and it’s perseverance and it’s all the ability to overcome. I’ve said it, I believe in this football team, I believe in these coaches, I believe in everybody here. We have everything we need."

DeVonta Smith: Smith’s separation is something else when compared to the rest of the Eagles’ receivers. He did fumble after one reception but seven receptions in eight targets on a day where the QB wasn’t all that accurate is impressive.

Davion Taylor - Taylor is finally healthy after his calf issues and his playing time was amped up. The first test went well and Gannon might decide his athleticism should keep him on the field more and more.

Eagles' Special Teams - There were some issues with Jalen Reagor's kick returns early but Jake Elliott's 58-yard field goal to lead into intermission and T.J. Edwards' blocked punt in which he was sprung by fellow LB Shawn Bradley.

"It was something that we worked all week," Edwards said. "We knew if we got a certain look from them, if they blocked it a certain way, we could switch it and go to a different kind of rush. It worked out perfectly. Shaun Bradley picked a hip and I was free. It was just how we drew it up."

THE BEARS

Nick Sirianni’s RPO-based offense - Against the uber-aggressive Panthers defense, the bubble screens and swing passes never had a chance. From there you have to adjust and go over the top to at least put that idea in the mind of the defense. By the time the coach did that, it would have been too late against a better team or if the defense wasn't performing at the level they did.

Subtlety on rub routes- For the second consecutive week the Eagles had a TD taken off the board for OPI on a rub route in the red zone. The joke around the NFL is that the offense calls those things rubs and the defense pick routes. Everyone uses them and they are hard to defend but it was J.J. Arcega-Whiteside last week and Greg Ward this week and considering SIrianni’s background as a receivers coach, it’s troubling that the Eagles are so overt when running rub routes.

Zach Ertz didn't it perfectly in the middle of the field enabling a pass to Kelly Gainwell for a first down. Maybe that should be running on a loop at the NovaCare Complex.

Miles Sanders awareness - As the Eagles were trying to force Carolina to burn its timeouts late and seal things Sanders inexplicably ran out of bounds twice saving the Panthers from calling timeouts. It didn’t matter but it sure was dumb.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media.

Ed Kracz is the publisher of SI.com's Eagle Maven and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered Podcast.

Comments / 0

 

Eagles Excited About Tyree Jackson's Future

PHILADELPHIA - Friday was about Zach Ertz and wishing the all-time franchise great well as he begins the second phase of his professional career in Arizona, but it was certainly interesting that while saying goodbye to what was described as a member of the family Howie Roseman couldn't help but bring up Tyree Jackson unprompted on two different occasions.
Nick Sirianni Taking Offense Back to Drawing Board During Weekend

The trade of Zach Ertz consumed Friday, but there were other bits of business that need to be tended. Mainly, this struggling Eagles offense. It’s widely assumed that as soon as the Eagles play teams like the Detroit Lions on Halloween and the two stumbling New York franchises in the two games coming out Thanksgiving, everything will be OK.
Zach Ertz Traded, Something He Knew Prior to Playing Thursday Night

PHILADELPHIA – Zach Ertz knew Thursday night was going to be his final time putting on an Eagles uniform. It became official Friday morning when the Eagles traded him to the Arizona Cardinals for rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, ending a run that began when the Eagles picked him the second round of the 2013 draft out of Stanford.
Zach Ertz's Curtain Call of Contentment

PHILADELPHIA - Zach Ertz came up 11 receptions shy of passing Pro Football Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael when it came to the Eagles' all-time receptions record, but his legacy had long been stamped, so much so that general manager Howie Roseman already confirmed the future. Ertz will go into...
Was Thursday Night Zach Ertz's Final Game in an Eagles Uniform?

PHILADELPHIA – Zach Ertz came off the field following Thursday night’s 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers close to tears. He and teammate Javon Hargrave walked down the tunnel leading from the field to the locker room unable to control his emotions. Before entering the locker room, he held his hand to the head of Eagles security Dom DiSandro.
Nick Sirianni Wants Eagles On-Schedule

PHILADELPHIA - It wasn't exactly an epiphany on the podium but Eagles coach Nick Sirianni admitted his offense is getting away from him, at least a little bit, after the Eagles' 28-22 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday night. The score wasn't indicative of the lopsided nature of the affair,...
Eagles Rally Falls Short, Drop 28-22 Decision to Bucs

PHILADELPHIA – It got ugly early and never got any prettier as the Eagles lost 28-22 to the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night. At least last week, the ugly duckling turned into a swan late in a 21-18 win over the...
Jason Kelce Takes You Inside the Evolution on Andre Dillard

PHILADELPHIA - If anyone can take you inside the development of a young NFL offensive lineman, it's Jason Kelce, the well-spoken center of the Eagles who arrived in Philadelphia as an undersized sixth-round pick in 2011 and has since built a strong case for a potential future in Canton. One...
Dallas Goedert Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles got some bad news on Tuesday when star tight end Dallas Goedert was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With Thursday night's matchup with Tampa Bay looming it's very unlikely that Goedert will be cleared in time. Per NFL protocols, players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic can...
Nick Sirianni Extends Short Week, T.J. Edwards Earns NFC Player of Week Award

Here’s one way to make a short week a few hours longer: have the fellas over to your house on Sunday. That’s what Nick Sirianni did. As soon as the Eagles deplaned from Carolina on Sunday night, the Eagles head coach had some assistants come straight to his house, the 21-18 win over the Panthers already in the rearview mirror, and blinders on looking forward to Thursday’s visit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Disruptive Fletcher Cox Reappears

PHILADELPHIA - For years Fletcher Cox basically had one job description - go wreck the game. As Jim Schwartz's dominating three-technique, Cox made five consecutive Pro Bowls and was often regarded as the best interior lineman in the NFL not named Aaron Donald. It's been a slower go in Jonathan...
Jonathan Gannon Clarifies Scheme, Talks About Game-Planning on Short Week

PHILADELPHIA – Thankfully, it’s a short week, because that’s consumed a lot of the talk this week, that the week is so short. Jason Kelce is one of those rare players who don’t mind the four days between the Eagles’ last game on Sunday and the one coming up Thursday night against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Eagles-Tampa Bay: Five on the Buccaneers

PHILADELPHIA - The football version of The Rolling Stones headlines Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night as Tom Brady and his star-studded supporting cast invade South Philadelphia with the tagline of reigning Super Bowl champions. In Brady's first season away from New England, he won his seventh Super Bowl ring...
Travis Fulgham Released from PS, Addition of Noah Togiai Could be Meaningful

On the surface, it just looks like your average, run-of-the-mill practice squad maneuver, and Monday afternoon’s signing of tight end Noah Togiai could be just that. Nick Sirianni coached Togiai in Indianapolis after the Colts claimed him when the Eagles cut him after he spent 2020 in their camp as an undrafted free agent from Oregon State.
"More Relaxed" Andre Dillard Easing Pain of Not Having Lane Johnson

A sticker with Lane Johnson’s No. 65 made its way onto Nick Sirianni’s visor on Sunday, right next to numbers 55 and 56. That raised speculation that maybe this personal matter that has sidelined the Eagles’ right tackle for the last two games could be season-ending. That’s the case with No. 55 Brandon Graham and No. 56 Isaac Seumalo.
Eagles Defense Finds Market Correction vs. Panthers

CHARLOTTE - Chicken Little took up a residency in Philadelphia this week and “the sky is falling” theme was the narrative for Jonathan Gannon’s defense, a supposed talent-deficient group that had given up 76 points and 851 total yards over the past two weeks. Gannon went from boy wonder who...
Ten Observations From Eagles' 21-18 Win

CHARLOTTE – All hope seemed lost. When Jalen Hurts threw a bit too wide to a cutting Zach Ertz over the middle on a fourth-and-four from Carolina’s 39 with 5:38 and the Eagles trailing by five points to the Panthers on Sunday, it seemed over. A fourth straight loss was...
