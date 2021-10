Kyrie Irving is currently refusing to take the vaccine against COVID-19, and it has put the Brooklyn Nets in a very tough situation. Due to various health and safety protocols in Brooklyn, Kyrie would have to miss every single home game, and he would even miss a few away games as well. So far, it is being reported that Kyrie would miss upwards of 45 games, which is over half the season, thus rendering Irving useless to the team.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO