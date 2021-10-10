TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Extreme flatulence noxious, embarrassing

The beverage helps hydration, according to a medical professional, but drinking it can cause digestion issues for some people. There's nothing quite like a cold glass of water—it's so simple and refreshing—but if you're not a fan of plain old H20 from the tap, you might be more inclined to drink sparkling water or seltzer. While these are forms of water, they're not quite the same as flat water because they're filled with bubbles; though seltzer can be hydrating, the carbonation could actually negatively impact your gut health, which could ultimately disturb digestion. Consumers can experience everything from joint pain and acne to skin rashes and cardiac issues because of changes in the microbiome (home to microorganisms in the digestive tract that help process the food we consume every day). To truly find out how seltzer water impacts the gut, we explored this topic with a doctor.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO