TO YOUR GOOD HEALTH: Extreme flatulence noxious, embarrassing
DEAR DR. ROACH: In 2008, I had a partial sigmoid colectomy. Since then, I have had no recurrence of diverticulitis. The surgeon recommended that I not use laxatives, but rather take fiber gummies to keep things moving easily in addition to drinking lots of fluids. I am doing that, but my flatulence could power all the homes in a small city. It is difficult to control outbursts, which are noxious and embarrassing in the extreme. Is there any other way to avoid hard stools, straining and other unhealthy gastrointestinal situations? — J.S.www.mycouriertribune.com
