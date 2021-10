The Volleyball Team traveled to East Central on Saturday and ended a two game skid. The Bears had faced two top ten programs earlier in the week and got back on track by winning set one 25-20, dropping set two 15-25, but winning set three 25-16, and finishing the match off with a 25-18 victory. Shelbyville is now 14-10 on the year and will host New Palestine on Tuesday for its annual Bear Down Cancer Night starting at 6 pm.

VOLLEYBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO