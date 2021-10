Texas A&M shocked the college football world on Saturday, Oct. 9. Here’s what we learned from the 41-38 upset over No. 1 Alabama in Kyle Field:. The A&M student body showed up for the game in historic fashion, squeezing 106,815 attendees into Kyle Field. This game marked the second largest crowd in the stadium’s history, surpassed only by the Aggies’ 2014 meeting with Ole Miss with 110,633 fans.