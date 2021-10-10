Saturday evening FOX 12 weather forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today’s cold front came and went, giving us lots of showers (and a few downpours) in the early AM through early afternoon. We’re left with lingering clouds that will slowly decrease until eventually clearing out by Monday. Our high temperature of 66 today was hit this morning, and has only been decreasing since. Lows tonight will dip into the mid-40s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Winds continue to blow at about 10-15mph, with gusts reaching 25-30mph. This wind will continue through Monday, with peak gusts occurring at midday and lighter gusts occurring overnight. High pressure will make its way northeast through the beginning of the week, keeping us free of rain showers. A fast-approaching low-pressure system from the west has the possibility to drag a few showers into West Virginia on Thursday evening, but they will likely be short-lived. High temperatures for Sunday will be in the low 60s, and will steadily increase throughout the week to reach the low 70s. By next Friday, however, temperatures will fall into the low 60s once again.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO