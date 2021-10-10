CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Saturday evening FOX 12 weather forecast

kptv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is the FOX 12 weather forecast for the evening of October 9, 2021.

www.kptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcboston.com

Severe Storms Possible Saturday Evening

We’re on First Alert with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch as a frontal boundary pushes thunderstorms into western New England. A tornado warning was issued for part of Berkshire County in western Massachusetts until 6:30 p.m. after a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cheshire, or 8 miles northeast of Pittsfield, moving northeast at 35 mph, the National Weather Service said Saturday night. It has since expired.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Fox Lake (IL) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Fox Lake

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Fox Lake: Saturday, October 16: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Sunday, October 17: Sunny during the day; while clear overnight; Monday, October 18: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday, October 19: Mostly sunny during the
FOX LAKE, IL
wbrz.com

Saturday PM Forecast: Fall weather is here for the weekend

The Next 24 Hours: After sunset this evening, temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s. Long sleeves and maybe even a light jacket will be needed tonight. Winds are expected to subside overnight. Calm winds in combination with clear skies will allow temperatures to cool down significantly. Many of you will wake up in the upper 40s Sunday morning! Be prepared to bundle up if you are planning on heading out early tomorrow morning.
ENVIRONMENT
wbrz.com

Saturday PM Forecast: Fall weather is here for the weekend

The Next 24 Hours: After sunset this evening, temperatures will quickly drop into the 50s. Long sleeves and maybe even a light jacket will be needed tonight. Winds are expected to subside overnight. Calm winds in combination with clear skies will allow temperatures to cool down significantly. Many of you will wake up in the upper 40s Sunday morning! Be prepared to bundle up if you are planning on heading out early tomorrow morning.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox#Tags Weather
WCTV

Charles’ Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Oct. 16

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The weather will be very different Sunday morning than 24 hours prior as a cold front moved through the eastern United States Saturday morning. Temperatures in the Big Bend and South Georgia were in the 60s and 70s with scattered reports of dense fog at area airports. The fog should fizzle out throughout the morning with increased daytime heating. Rain chances will also increase as the front moves east Saturday, but limited lift and moisture will limit the scope and coverage of rain to 40% area-wide. The highest odds of rain will be in the eastern Big Bend where the best instability and convective energy will take place along with a threat of isolated thunderstorms. Highs will reach into the upper 80s Saturday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WDTV

Kayla Smith’s Saturday Evening Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today’s cold front came and went, giving us lots of showers (and a few downpours) in the early AM through early afternoon. We’re left with lingering clouds that will slowly decrease until eventually clearing out by Monday. Our high temperature of 66 today was hit this morning, and has only been decreasing since. Lows tonight will dip into the mid-40s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Winds continue to blow at about 10-15mph, with gusts reaching 25-30mph. This wind will continue through Monday, with peak gusts occurring at midday and lighter gusts occurring overnight. High pressure will make its way northeast through the beginning of the week, keeping us free of rain showers. A fast-approaching low-pressure system from the west has the possibility to drag a few showers into West Virginia on Thursday evening, but they will likely be short-lived. High temperatures for Sunday will be in the low 60s, and will steadily increase throughout the week to reach the low 70s. By next Friday, however, temperatures will fall into the low 60s once again.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
fox26houston.com

Saturday weather forecast

This forecast is a grand slam, and not against Houston! Enjoy some pleasant Fall weather around Southeast Texas for the next several days with another front later in the week keeping conditions good for outdoor activities into next weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST Evening Forecast: Saturday October 16th

Spectacular Saturday for the Concho Valley. Temperatures start off on the chilly side this morning with 40s across most of the area. This afternoon, we warmed up into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Some high clouds moved through the area but otherwise it has been a quiet start to the weekend. Sunday, slightly warmer […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KNOE TV8

KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast

Doctors say you should get a mammogram once a year as soon as you turn 40-years-old. Here is the second part of your Week 7 highlights!
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

Saturday Evening Forecast Oct 16th

Another spectacular day with very warm temperatures in all areas! The offshore flow courtesy of the Santa Ana winds is in its last throws and changes are on the way. We should see a pretty noticeable cool down for Sunday as the winds turn more onshore from the ocean. Marine layer will make it to much of the coastline and we could even see a little dense fog early Sunday. Look for temperatures to roll back in to the 60's and low 70's after being in the 80's and 90's today!
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
KLST/KSAN

KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Saturday, October 16 2021 6PM

Today was another beautiful Fall day. Temperatures reached into the 70s today with less breezy conditions. Tomorrow will be a couple degrees warmer with an expected high near 73 degrees. The work week will start off with plenty of sun and breezy conditions at times. We are still monitoring the upper levels by midweek, where […]
ENVIRONMENT
ClickOnDetroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: Chilly with clouds Saturday evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday afternoon, Motown. Clouds may squeeze a few sprinkles before sunset, but it’ll be without consequence. This evening and tonight will go from mostly cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to chilly. Tomorrow will be brighter and a bit milder. Higher temperatures arrive with beautiful fall colors afterward.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy