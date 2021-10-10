CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mears, MI

One teen killed, another seriously injured after four-wheeler accident at Silver Lake Sand Dunes

By WZZM-TV
Grand Haven Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEARS — One child was killed and another was seriously injured after an accident involving four wheelers Sunday afternoon, according to Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast. Two 13-year-old cousins were each on a four wheeler traveling at a high rate of speed at Silver Lake Sand Dunes in Mears. The pair went over a steep incline on the dunes, causing both quads to flip.

