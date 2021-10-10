Morgan Freeman: 'I’m not in the least bit for defunding the police'
Morgan Freeman has spoken out against the movement to defund the police, saying law enforcement is "very necessary." The iconic Hollywood actor was promoting his newest movie, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, when he was asked about the topic. Freeman said in an interview with Black Enterprise that while he does recognize the need to address police violence in black communities, he rejects the idea of defunding the police.www.washingtonexaminer.com
