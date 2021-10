Mercedes-Benz is currently undergoing a transition phase as it separates from Daimler as its own company, but that has not inhibited the quality of its cars. One of its most expensive and most heavily engineered vehicles is the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, but even that car is not all that the German automaker is capable of. As we recently reported, Mercedes has created the S680 Guard, an armored limo that is so capable that it can withstand explosions and other heavy artillery attacks. Sure, it has a price tag comparable to that of a Lamborghini, but it makes some bold claims about occupant protection, and now those claims have been verified in a series of strenuous tests.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO