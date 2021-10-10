San Diego Runners Bonnie Keating, Anna Pasternak Take Titles at Long Beach Marathon

The start of Sunday’s Long Beach Marathon. Photo credit: @LongBeachMarathon, via Facebook

San Diego runners made an impression in Sunday’s Long Beach Marathon, as Bonnie Axman Keating won the women’s marathon and Anna Pasternak took the half-marathon title.

“It was a harder than anticipated, I guess I haven’t raced in a while,” Keating said after completing her first Long Beach Marathon in 10 years. “It’s exciting to get back out there again and get the work in. Today was such a great atmosphere, just the energy is great and there we’re a lot of people along the course from the community cheering us runners on.”

Keating won the race in a time of 2:49:25.37. She beat Cal Poly San Luis Obispo student Payton Golwas, who finished second in 2:53:10, and Huntington Beach’s Jenna Crawford, who placed third in 3:08:53.

Pasternak won the half-marathon by a nose, beating out Pasadena’s Kayla Grahn. They finished with an identical time of 1:18:24.

“It was good, it’s been a while since I raced this long. The goal was just to get out there and run hard,” said Pasternak, who was racing in Long Beach for the first time. “To have her (Kayla) to chase those last few miles and then I tried to make a move at the very end after pushing along the straightway back on Ocean Boulevard, I could see the turn and I just tried to hold on.”

A field of 1,800 runners competed in the 37th annual marathon. Kenneth Richardson, 42, of Ogden, Utah won the men’s marathon with a time of 2:27:20.76.

The 26-mile, 385-yard main course started on Shoreline Drive. Runners ran on an on-ramp to the Long Beach (710) Freeway and crossed the Queensway Bridge to the bow of the Queen Mary.

The health order from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health required all race participants and attendees to be fully vaccinated for the coronavirus or obtain a negative COVID-19 test result prior to attending the event.

All participants had to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result before they could pick up their race bibs.

– City News Service