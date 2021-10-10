Don Murphy, 93, of Beaufort, passed away Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Carteret Health Care. Services will be held at a later date in his hometown of Canton. Donald Hawkins Murphy was born Sept. 9, 1928, in Nashville, Tennessee. He spent the majority of his childhood relocating throughout the Southeast due to his father’s occupation. While living in Atlanta, he met and married his one true love, Doris Allen. They married in 1949, and relocated to Canton. He subsequently served as a medic in the Korean War. After returning from Korea, he worked with his father and brother at Murphy Chevrolet and later with his brother at Mountain View Motors.