3 and out: What mattered, what worked and what didn't in Bears' victory in Vegas

The Bears hit two second-half field goals to hold off the Las Vegas Raiders, 20-9, Sunday in Las Vegas. Here's what you need to know:. 1. Finishing the job: The Raiders faced a fourth-and-5 on their own 30-yard line at the two-minute warning. Quarterback Derek Carr threw an incompletion to Bryan Edwards on a slight improvisation. If Carr had a little bit more touch, it could've possibly gone for a score, but that's an interesting decision to trust the game on a receiver who dropped a 60-yard gimme earlier -- even if it was probably the right read with Darren Waller getting a ton of attention.