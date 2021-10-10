CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns Vs Chargers highlight: Browns answer late with Hunt TD run

By Jared Mueller
 6 days ago
The Cleveland Browns face off with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the NFL season. Both teams enter the week with a 3 – 1 record but the Browns go on the road with a lot of injuries impacting both sides of the ball.

The Chargers, on the other hand, are mostly healthy and playing some very good football early in the year.

Following a Los Angeles drive that was saved by a questionable defensive pass interference call, that looked more like offensive pass interference, Cleveland’s offense took the field with the game tied.

After a pass to Kareem Hunt on the first play, which also had a face mask penalty tacked on, Baker Mayfield handed the ball four times. Nick Chubb had a nice 24-yard run and Kareem Hunt finished off the drive with an eight-yard run for the Browns to take the lead once again:

The Chargers get the ball back with a little over four minutes left in the game looking to try to tie it back up.

