Browns Vs Chargers highlight: Njoku breaks tackle, races 71 yards for TD

The Cleveland Browns face off with the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5 of the NFL season. Both teams enter the week with a 3 – 1 record but the Browns go on the road with a lot of injuries impacting both sides of the ball.

The Chargers, on the other hand, are mostly healthy and playing some very good football early in the year.

After an early third-quarter touchdown, the Cleveland offense has struggled to get going while Los Angeles scored on two straight possessions including a long pass to Mike Williams again.

The Browns responded on the next possession as Baker Mayfield hits David Njoku over the middle. The tight end broke a tackle and took it the distance for a 71-yard score:

Cleveland went for two after the touchdown and used a play made famous by Patrick Mahomes with the role out, underhand tight end screen to Austin Hooper:

With 10:40 left in the fourth quarter, the Browns lead 35 – 28