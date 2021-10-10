Crosby emerges as Packers' resilient hero in Cincinnati

Green Bay K Mason Crosby missed three field goals and an extra point but managed to hit the OT game winning kick as the Packers beat the Bengals in Week 5. Crosby experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows on Sunday as he had a rollercoaster of a performance kicking the football. Crosby had two missed kicks late in the fourth quarter which could have prevented the need for OT along with another missed kick in OT which the Packers were luckily able to overcome. At the end of the day Crosby was able to redeem himself and make everyone forget about his earlier misses by making the game winning 49 yard field-goal with under two minutes left to play. While nobody wants to see this many missed kicks Crosby is on a high powered offense and has proven he can bounce back after tough games and can be trusted by the Packers and fantasy managers alike going forward.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO