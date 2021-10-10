CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby emerges as Packers' resilient hero in Cincinnati

By Zachary Jacobson
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was every reason in the world not to trot out Mason Crosby in a critical overtime situation. The Green Bay Packers sat on fourth down, mere inches from moving the chains after a 15-yard Randall Cobb reception on 3rd-and-16. Head coach Matt LaFleur was presented with the pressing decision of either going for it — which appeared to be the consensus — or giving Crosby the opportunity to redeem himself after they had watched him miss three field-goal attempts in the last 10 minutes of play.

