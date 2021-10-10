CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Saint Joseph London Plans Community Prayer Service

Corbin Times Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Saint Joseph London will hold a candlelight prayer service at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, to pray for patients still battling COVID-19, families of those who succumbed to the virus, the health care heroes who continue to care for them and the Laurel County community. The community service follows about six weeks during which groups from area churches gathered around the hospital’s pond and offered prayers of support.

