Countdown to Craziness: Top five moments in event history

Countdown to Craziness—Duke fans know it, they love it and they wake up well before dawn to get tickets for it. As the weeks are dwindling down into that chilly season, an air of excitement inevitably creeps onto campus. Basketball season. To kick off this season, Countdown to Craziness serves as the ultimate hype-up event, pushing all Duke students, families and faculty to get into the quintessential Cameron Crazie mindset. Ahead of the 2021 installment of Countdown to Craziness Friday, let’s take a look at the top five moments that have made prior Countdowns unmissable: