Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell will be addressing the media following Sunday's 24-14 loss to the Chicago Bears. From one NFC North rival to another, the Lions will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings (1-3) (1 p.m., Fox) next Sunday. Both teams are desperate for a win to keep pace with the division leading Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings enter the contest smarting from a 14-7 loss to the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday and for the Vikings, it's their first divisional contest of the season.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO