Grades: Texas A&M

BamaOnLine.com hands out position grades for the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide following its 41-38 loss to Texas A&M. Career highs in pass attempts (48) and passing yards (369) coincided with his lowest completion percentage (58) as a starter. Even with nine completions of 16 yards or more in the game, yards per attempt of 7.68 was also a season low. On third down, completed 8 of 13 passes for 90 yards and seven first downs. Fifth game this season with three or more touchdown passes for Young. Second straight game with a red zone interception from the sophomore and he also had a hand in another turnover in the first quarter. We'll go C+ here.