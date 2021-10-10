Rick Wakeman: Interview

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okee dokee folks…The man with a cape and keyboards is headed to Fall River on October 19. Legendary Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman hits the Narrows Center for the Arts with his Even Grumpier Old Rock Star show. I spoke with Rick last week via a Zoom call. Rick Wakeman: Hi,...

motifri.com

Comments / 0

antiMUSIC

Rick Wakeman Postpones Some U.S. Tour Dates

(Chipster) Rick Wakeman will be kicking off his U.S. Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour next week, but the music legend has announced that some of the dates for the trek have been postponed until next year. Ticket holders should retain their tickets and will be valid once the new...
MUSIC
The Day

Keyboard legend Rick Wakeman appears solo at the Garde Saturday

In the old days, signing on to be a roadie for prog rock icon Rick Wakeman wasn't particularly easy. Not that Wakeman isn't a personable, very funny person — as folks will see during his "Even Grumpier Old Rock Star" tour when it hits the Garde Arts Center Saturday. In...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Join Keyboard Legend Rick Wakeman’s Caped Crusader Collector Club

On October 14th sign up to the Caped Crusader Collector Club and receive a membership pack containing an individually numbered membership card, a signed (by Rick) welcome letter, an exclusive year book full of rare photos, articles and memorabilia from Rick's personal archive, a sticker and four 8x10 photos. You will also receive the first exclusive CCCC CD release, which is the previously unreleased Wakeman soundtrack from the feature film, “She.” The following three releases for the year will feature rare and live music from the Wakeman vaults. Further, there will be three exclusive CD releases issued within the year, which members will receive automatically through the post periodically. Please note, these releases will not be released to the general public, either online or at any other retailer.
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

'Grumpier Old Rock Star' Rick Wakeman's Sheldon Concert Hall show is postponed

Update: This concert is being rescheduled to a date in early 2022. Ticket holders should retain their tickets., which will be valid once the new dates are confirmed. An announcement of the revised dates will be made as soon as possible. Original post: Rick Wakeman’s “The Even Grumpier Old Rock...
MUSIC
Niagara Gazette

JENNINGS: A 'Roundabout' chat with Rick Wakeman

Rick Wakeman’s scheduled performance at Babeville later this month has been postponed, but not before the former Yes keyboard wizard took time out of his schedule to conduct a phone interview to discuss his iconic solo album, “The Six Wives of Henry VIII.”. Wakeman joined Yes in 1971, replacing keyboardist...
MUSIC
hamlethub.com

Prog Rock Legend Rick Wakeman of YES Returns to The Ridgefield Playhouse on October 30 with a brand new tour

Rick Wakeman has much to celebrate these days. The keyboard legend was recently honored as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) by the Queen of England. And now, after many months on lockdown in the U.K. he’s finally back on the road after his long-delayed follow up to 2019’s sold out The Grumpy Old Rock Star Tour - The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
Classic Rock Q107

Paul McCartney’s Deal With John Lennon Kept George Harrison ‘Out’

Paul McCartney reflected on what he’d taken from Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back documentary, saying it offered him a new perspective on John Lennon. The three-part work is built from material recorded as the band worked on its final studio project before splitting in 1970. George Harrison temporarily quit during the sessions, as his frustration about being overlooked as a songwriter boiled over. The moments are detailed in the documentary.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC

