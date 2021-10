Winners and losers from the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-19 win against the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon. Offensive Line/Run Game – How about that? It took only five weeks but the Pittsburgh Steelers’ run game came alive. In easily its best performance of the season and maybe all of last season too, the Steelers were the more physical team from start to finish. The whole line did a great job of creating movement upfront, eliminating negative plays, and letting Harris hit the second level with momentum. A desperately needed performance with the team’s season on the line.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO