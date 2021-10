While the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their third-straight loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers Sunday by a score of 27-17, the running game showed signs of life at the beginning of the contest that were not there in the first three games of the year. The offensive line was able to generate a more impactful push upfront and rookie RB Najee Harris appeared to be more decisive at hitting the hole hard and making the quick decisions to evade defenders to pick up extra yardage.

