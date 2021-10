There are not many must-win games at this early stage in the season, but the Pittsburgh Steelers sure had one with their Week 5 home matchup against the Denver Broncos. After a 1-3 start to the campaign coupled with the numerous outside calls for the team to bench quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers needed a win to slowly begin to turn the tide on their season. And while it was not an effortless performance, the Steelers got the job done with a crucial 27-19 home win over the Broncos.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO