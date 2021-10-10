Packers accomplish franchise first in win over Bengals
The three stars of the Green Bay Packers offense accomplished something Sunday in Cincinnati that has never been done before in the history of the franchise. In beating the Bengals by the final score of 25-22 in overtime, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, running back Aaron Jones and receiver Davante Adams helped the Packers produce the first 300-yard passer, 100-yard rusher and 200-yard receiver in the same game in team history.www.chatsports.com
