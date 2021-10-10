Another slow start dooms Broncos in loss to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their third straight game and fall to a 1-3 record, cementing themselves as the worst team in the AFC North by record. The Steelers lose to the Packers 27-17 in what seemed like a competitive game at the start. The teams played the same but also worse, which I didn’t know was possible. But the Steelers escape with no injuries and 17 points to their name and are 1-3 when the rest of the AFC North is 3-1, here are three takeaways from the game against the Green Bay Packers.

